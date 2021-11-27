Societe Generale Upgrades Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.