Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $7.70 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Aroundtown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aroundtown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.70.

AANNF stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

