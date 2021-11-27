HSBC Initiates Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ORGN opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

