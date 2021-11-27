Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,059.00 target price on the stock.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,311.80.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

