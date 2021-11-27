Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

