Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

CD opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

