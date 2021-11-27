KeyCorp Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

