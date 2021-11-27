eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

