London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Up 1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.02. 598,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 263,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

