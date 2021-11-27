Head to Head Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) versus Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Perion Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 55.40 $50.21 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 2.61 $10.23 million $0.86 28.49

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perion Network.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 3 7 0 2.70 Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Perion Network.

Summary

Doximity beats Perion Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

