Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

