Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.