ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACSAY. Cheuvreux upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

ACSAY stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

