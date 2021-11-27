NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

