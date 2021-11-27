PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.68 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 40.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.