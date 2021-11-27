Scotiabank Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$94.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.