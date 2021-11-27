UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.75 Price Target

UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.00 ($13.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a one year low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.89.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

