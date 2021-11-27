Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). Approximately 20,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £103.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.27%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

