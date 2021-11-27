Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.66

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 3856564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market capitalization of C$185.70 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

