Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) were up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.79. Approximately 291,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 266,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$323.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66.

About Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

