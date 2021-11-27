Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 13,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 162,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.49 million and a P/E ratio of -16.07.

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,136.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 563,000 shares of company stock worth $137,275.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

