Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $4.30 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.85.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

