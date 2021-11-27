Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

LON:TRI opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.46 million and a P/E ratio of 32.56. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 121.45 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

