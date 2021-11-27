360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.