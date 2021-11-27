Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

