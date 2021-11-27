Head-To-Head Analysis: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.64% 9.38% 1.07% East West Bancorp 44.01% 15.04% 1.43%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 5.15 $30.24 million $2.32 15.01 East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 6.04 $567.80 million $5.73 13.60

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 East West Bancorp 0 0 10 0 3.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $89.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

