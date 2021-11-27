Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report sales of $111.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.39 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.