Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $241.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.25 million to $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

