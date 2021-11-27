PayPoint (LON:PAY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

PayPoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 690.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a market capitalization of £434.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,055 shares of company stock worth $6,207,859.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

