Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Galecto has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

