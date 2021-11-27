European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $16,185,000.

