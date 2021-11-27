Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

NYSE INGR opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

