Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

BHP opened at GBX 1,962 ($25.63) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,698.60 ($22.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,932.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

