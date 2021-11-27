4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.73) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £768.15 million and a P/E ratio of 182.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,977.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,827.02.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

