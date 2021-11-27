Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,620 ($21.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,471.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,413.04. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,645.90 ($21.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

