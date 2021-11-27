Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,654.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

