Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price target on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$69.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.92. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$65.41 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

