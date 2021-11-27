Reviewing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Arco Platform alerts:

This table compares Arco Platform and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92%

This table compares Arco Platform and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.08 $3.26 million ($0.04) -495.63 iHuman $81.52 million 2.86 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -39.73

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.45%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 497.25%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

Arco Platform beats iHuman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.