Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Shares Up 100%

Shares of Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL) traded up 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 642,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 85,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

