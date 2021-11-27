Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $677.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.30 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 366,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 363.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

