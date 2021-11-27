SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRNA. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,582,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,861,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after buying an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after buying an additional 624,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

