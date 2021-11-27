Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Usio stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $814,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Usio by 38.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Usio in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.