Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

