EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.83% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EMCHF stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

