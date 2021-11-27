EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.83% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of EMCHF stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
About EML Payments
