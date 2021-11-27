Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $444.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.70 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.13 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

