Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $149.02

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$149.02 and last traded at C$153.00, with a volume of 38191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAS.A shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins downgraded Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.42.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

