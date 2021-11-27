VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.52

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and traded as low as $66.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 36,354 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

