Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

