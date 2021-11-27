Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $3,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

