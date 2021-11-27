Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,213.50 ($28.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,767.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025 in the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

